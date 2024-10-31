BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied on Wednesday after a few days of sharp declines. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $589.50/mt on Wednesday, having reached the lowest level since June 2023 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $512/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rallied by $3.50/mt to $738/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.43/bl to $72.16/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $7.50/mt to $582/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $6/mt to $512.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $566.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $527/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.49/bl from the previous session's close at $72.65/bl as of 6:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.69/mt rise in bunker prices.