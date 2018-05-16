Options Evaluator From Lloyds Register Can Help With 2020 Decision Process

Online tool can calculate best option (file image/pixabay)

An online tool to help players work out the best way to comply with the 0.5% sulfur cap on bunker fuel is available from Lloyds Register (LR).

The Sulpur2020 - Options Evaluator, which can be downloaded from the LR website, allows ship operators to "compare different compliance strategies by reviewing emissions output and comparing the different CAPEX [captial expenditure] and OPEX [operational expenditure] implications of each option", according to LR.

"We developed the options evaluator to give some guidance to operators who have not yet fully considered their options for 2020 compliance," regional consultancy manager Asia Douglas Raitt.

All ships must use 0.5% compliant marine fuel, or have emissions abatement technology installed, from Januay 1, 2020.