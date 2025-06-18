NYK Trading-Chartered Bunker Barge Running on Biofuel Since March

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FAME-based biofuel is being used to power the bunker barge's operations in Tokyo Bay, Japan. Image Credit: NYK Trading

Japanese petroleum and marine fuel trading firm NYK Trading Corporation, in partnership with Asahi Tanker Co., has been operating a biofuel-powered bunker barge in Tokyo Bay since March 2025.

The bunker barge, No. 28 Seihosan Maru, has been chartered by NYK Trading and is operated by Asahi Tanker, NYK Trading said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"This marks the first actual operation of a coastal ship operated by Asahi Tanker," the firm said.

The fuel used is a blend of conventional marine fuel oil and fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) derived from waste cooking oil, with the FAME component supplied by NYK Trading.

"As a full member of the Riesel Association, NYK Trading will continue to contribute to the accelerating trend toward a decarbonised society and reduce CO2 emissions by promoting the use of this fuel and building a supply system," the firm noted.

By operating the biofuel-powered vessel, both firms aim to accumulate knowledge and expertise in the use of biofuels.

NYK Trading Corporation is the trading arm of NYK Group.