BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Head of Risk Management

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join the Maersk Oil Trading team in Copenhagen. Image Credit: Maersk

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a new head of risk management in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with commodity-trading experience and recent hands-on experience within risk management, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following key tasks for the role:

Lead the Risk Committee for MOT

Act as a key control function. Monitor trader positions and tactics and opine where appropriate

Reporting of VaR, trading limits etc.

Design and implement stress testing scenarios of existing portfolio and potential new transactions

Design and maintenance of valuation curves including independent price verification

Analyse complex and structured transactions and the hedging strategies around them including in depth model review

Ownership of key policies such as Risk Policy, Trading guidelines, etc.

Ability to identify and escalate red flags across the portfolio.

Ensure a Risk control environment suitable for a large, listed organization.

Ownership of the CTRM, including key deliverables around design and maintenance.

Manage the communication of MOT trading risk and controls to Group Risk.

Lead, develop and coach team members.

For more information, click here.