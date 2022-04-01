BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Head of Risk Management

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 1, 2022

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a new head of risk management in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with commodity-trading experience and recent hands-on experience within risk management, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following key tasks for the role:

  • Lead the Risk Committee for MOT
  • Act as a key control function. Monitor trader positions and tactics and opine where appropriate
  • Reporting of VaR, trading limits etc.
  • Design and implement stress testing scenarios of existing portfolio and potential new transactions
  • Design and maintenance of valuation curves including independent price verification
  • Analyse complex and structured transactions and the hedging strategies around them including in depth model review
  • Ownership of key policies such as Risk Policy, Trading guidelines, etc.
  • Ability to identify and escalate red flags across the portfolio.
  • Ensure a Risk control environment suitable for a large, listed organization.
  • Ownership of the CTRM, including key deliverables around design and maintenance.
  • Manage the communication of MOT trading risk and controls to Group Risk.
  • Lead, develop and coach team members.

For more information, click here.

