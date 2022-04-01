World News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Head of Risk Management
Friday April 1, 2022
The successful candidate will join the Maersk Oil Trading team in Copenhagen. Image Credit: Maersk
Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a new head of risk management in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with commodity-trading experience and recent hands-on experience within risk management, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following key tasks for the role:
- Lead the Risk Committee for MOT
- Act as a key control function. Monitor trader positions and tactics and opine where appropriate
- Reporting of VaR, trading limits etc.
- Design and implement stress testing scenarios of existing portfolio and potential new transactions
- Design and maintenance of valuation curves including independent price verification
- Analyse complex and structured transactions and the hedging strategies around them including in depth model review
- Ownership of key policies such as Risk Policy, Trading guidelines, etc.
- Ability to identify and escalate red flags across the portfolio.
- Ensure a Risk control environment suitable for a large, listed organization.
- Ownership of the CTRM, including key deliverables around design and maintenance.
- Manage the communication of MOT trading risk and controls to Group Risk.
- Lead, develop and coach team members.
