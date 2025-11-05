StormGeo Launches New Bunker Management Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Julie Nielsen is global head of bunker sales at StormGeo. Image Credit: StormGeo

Voyage optimisation firm StormGeo has launched a new digital platform to help ship operators optimise bunker planning and procurement.

The new s-insight bunker management system combines all bunker-related tasks, from planning and buying to bunker fuel testing and claims, in one place, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

It aims to make fuel decisions faster, clearer, and more efficient.

StormGeo says one user was able to recover over $60,000 in bunker claims within five months using the platform. Image Credit: StormGeo

StormGeo said some users have already seen savings, with one company recovering over $60,000 within five months through the built-in claims tool.

"NextGen Bunker Management brings together data, automation, and market intelligence in one unified platform," Julie Nielsen, Global Head of Bunker Sales at StormGeo, said.

"It enables commercial operators to make smarter, faster, and more transparent fuel decisions - giving them control and confidence even in volatile market conditions."