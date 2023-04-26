BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Eight Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices climbing for the first in eight sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $5.50/mt to $617/mt on Tuesday, its first advance since April 13. The G20-HSFO Index gained $2.50/mt to $510.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $0.50/mt to $834.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.96/bl to $80.77/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $11/mt to $605.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4.50/mt to $562.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5/mt to $596/mt and at Houston they sank by $5.50/mt to $570.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.45/bl at $81.22/bl as of 9:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.39/mt rise in bunker prices.