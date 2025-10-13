BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Lowest Level Since April 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped sharply with crude on Friday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly sank at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices returning to their lowest level in four and a half years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $7.50/mt to $506/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since April 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $5/mt to $445/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $4.50/mt to $757/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.49/bl to $62.73/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $8/mt to $470/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $7/mt to $443/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $7/mt to $474/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $7.50/mt to $452.50/mt.