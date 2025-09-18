B24 Biofuel Performs Similar to VLSFO in Six-Month Trial Led by GCMD

The trial finds no excessive wear, sludge or microbial growth after continuous biofuel use. Image Credit: GCMD

A six-month trial led by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has found that B24 biofuel blends perform on par with VLSFO in long-term vessel operations.

Conducted under Project LOTUS, launched in May 2024 with NYK Line, the trial aimed to address the industry's data gap on long-term biofuel use at sea, Singapore-based GCMD said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

A pure car and truck carrier operated continuously on B24 marine biofuel - a blend of 24% fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) with 76% VLSFO - with the main engine running for 2,888 hours and the generator engines for 1,813 hours.

The study reported engine performance comparable to VLSFO, with no excessive sludge in fuel injection valves, no scratches in pump plungers, and no piston or liner wear beyond OEM specifications.

Laboratory analysis of 94 fuel and 91 lubricant samples found no abnormal wear elements.

“ Project LOTUS grounds the conversation around the extended use of biofuels in evidence Lynn Loo

Fuel quality also stayed within ISO 8217 standards despite a 2.5-fold increase in acid value over six months of storage, while no microbial growth was detected in these samples.

The results indicate that biofuel blends can be deployed safely when supported by appropriate maintenance and handling.

"Project LOTUS grounds the conversation around the extended use of biofuels in evidence," Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, said.

"Our findings show that they can be deployed safely and reliably, providing a concrete pathway for shipping's decarbonisation."

"The use of biofuels is one of the key options for advancing the sustainable development of the maritime industry," Nobuhiro Kashima, senior managing executive office of NYK Line, said.