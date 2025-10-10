ExxonMobil Enters LNG Bunkering Market with Two Charter Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two vessels will be delivered in 2027. Image Source: ExxonMobil

Energy firm ExxonMobil is entering the LNG bunkering market with two chartered LNG bunker vessels.

The first 20,000 m3 vessel, chartered from Avenir LNG, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027, followed by a second from Evalend Shipping in the fourth quarter of the same year, ExxonMobil said in a statement on Thursday.

With this move, ExxonMobil will add LNG and bio-LNG to its marine fuel offering, which already includes conventional bunker grades and biofuel blends.

The company currently provides bunkering services at major hubs, including Singapore and the ARA.

While ExxonMobil has not yet confirmed where the two new vessels will be deployed, it plans to expand its LNG bunkering fleet over time to meet growing demand.

In the meantime, the company is developing complementary LNG supply solutions for its existing customers ahead of the vessels' delivery.

ExxonMobil's entry into the LNG bunkering market comes as some conventional bunker suppliers take a more cautious approach. Last week, Bunker Holding announced it was pausing plans for LNG physical supply, while Monjasa made a similar move earlier this year in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, oil majors like Shell are continuing to invest in LNG infrastructure. Shell recently signed a time charter agreement with Purus for two additional LNG bunker vessels scheduled for delivery in 2028.

"Our combination of LNG expertise and a proven record as a trusted marine industry supplier is helping us deliver these fuel options, Amy Wood, global lower emission fuel manager at ExxonMobil, said.