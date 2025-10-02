Bunker Holding Pauses LNG Bunkering Plans

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

The firm sees unfavourable market conditions for LNG bunkering, Bunker One's Peter Zachariassen tells Ship & Bunker.

Bunker Holding, the world's largest marine fuels firm, has paused its plans to supply LNG as a bunker fuel.

The firm's physical supply unit, Bunker One, has made the decision on the back of 'unfavourable market conditions', CEO Peter Zachariassen told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

"Bunker One has decided to postpone its entry into the LNG market as a physical supplier due to current unfavourable market conditions," Zachariassen said.

"This decision does not change our commitment to supporting the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

"On the contrary, our focus on alternative fuels is stronger than ever.

"Over the past years, we have established ourselves as one of the largest suppliers of biofuels in Northern Europe, and we continue to expand both our product portfolio and our physical infrastructure."

Bunker One announced a year ago that Bunker One LNG BV would add add physical LNG and mass balanced LBM to its supply portfolio in Northwest Europe from January 2025. The firm chartered the 10,000 m3 LNG bunker vessel Coral Fraseri to carry out its deliveries.

Bunker One remains committed to alternative fuel supply as part of driving shipping's energy transition, Zachariassen said.

"Bunker One remains dedicated to driving solutions that support our customers and the maritime industry in the transition towards a decarbonized future," he said.

"The latest addition to our fleet in Scandinavia, MT Sagafjord, is the 4th tanker in our fleet that can supply conventional as well as bioproducts and methanol to our customers, providing flexibility in our decarbonization efforts."

Rival bunker supplier Monjasa announced a similar pause to LNG plans in May, also citing unfavourable market conditions. The firm had launched its UAE LNG bunkering operation, using the delivery vessel Green Zeebrugge, at the start of 2025, but said in May that decision would be reevaluated until better market conditions emerged.

LNG bunker sales at Rotterdam slipped by 6% on the year in the first half of 2025, compared to a 0.6% rise in conventional and biofuel bunker sales. In Singapore LNG bunker sales jumped by 17.3% in the first eight months of 2025, compared to a 1.1% rise in conventional and biofuel bunker sales.