Bunker One to Launch LNG Bunker Physical Supply From January

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has chartered the 10,000 m3 LNG bunker vessel Coral Fraseri to carry out its deliveries. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Bunker Holding subsidiary Bunker One is set to launch the physical supply of LNG as a marine fuel from the start of next year.

The firm will add physical LNG and mass balanced LBM to its supply portfolio in Northwest Europe from January 2025, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

As Ship & Bunker reported in August, the firm has hired Michael Behmerburg to run its physical LNG business. That business will be called Bunker One LNG BV, the company has now announced.

The company has chartered the 10,000 m3 LNG bunker vessel Coral Fraseri to carry out its deliveries. The firm is in the process of applying for permits to supply LNG at key ports in Northwest Europe.

"We are working hand in hand with the vessel's owner Anthony Veder to bring the vessel into operation," Behmerburg said in the statement.

"The vessel will undergo a regular class renewal at the end of 2024, during which several modifications will be carried out to enhance her capabilities as an LNG bunker vessel."