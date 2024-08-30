Bunker Holding Hires Head of LNG Physical Operations From Hapag-Lloyd

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Behmerburg previously worked for container line Hapag-Lloyd since 1987. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding has hired its first head of LNG physical supply operations.

Michael Behmerburg has joined the company as head of LNG physical operations as of this month, Bunker Holding said on Friday.

Behmerburg previously worked for container line Hapag-Lloyd since 1987, serving most recently as green fuels director.

As Ship & Bunker reported in April, Bunker Holding is in the process of setting up a physical supply business for LNG as a marine fuel.

"As a part of our commitment to act as a leader in the maritime energy transition, we are pleased to announce the recent hiring of Capt. Michael Behmerburg to manage our new LNG physical operations," the company said.

"In his new role, Michael will be instrumental in driving our initiative in becoming a leading independent physical supplier of LNG and bio-LNG to the shipping industry.

"Michael brings with him over 30 years of experience in shipping, and he is recognised as a leading expert on LNG bunkering and as one of the leading thinkers in the fast-developing arena of bio-LNG."