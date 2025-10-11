US Warns of Visa Restrictions and Sanctions for Countries Backing IMO 2028 Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee is meeting in an extraordinary session in London next week to consider the adoption of its net-zero framework. Image Credit: IMO

The US has added potential visa restrictions and sanctions to its list of threats against countries backing the IMO's net-zero framework at a key meeting next week.

The IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee is meeting in an extraordinary session in London next week to consider the adoption of its net-zero framework setting out plans to charge for shipping's GHG emissions at a global level from 2028.

The US has been a longstanding opponent of the IMO 2028 deal, and has repeatedly threatened reprisals against countries supporting it.

Late on Friday the US secretaries of state, energy and transportation issued a statement adding to their list of threats.

The US is now considering the following measures against countries backing the deal, according to the statement:

Pursuing investigations and considering potential regulations to combat anti-competitive practices from certain flagged countries and potential blocking vessels registered in those countries from U.S. ports

Imposing visa restrictions including an increase in fees and processing, mandatory re-interview requirements and/or revisions of quotas for C-1/D maritime crew member visas

Imposing commercial penalties stemming from U.S. government contracts including new commercial ships, liquified natural gas terminals and infrastructure, and/or other financial penalties on ships flagged under nations in favor of the NZF

Imposing additional port fees on ships owned, operated, or flagged by countries supporting the framework

Evaluating sanctions on officials sponsoring activist-driven climate policies that would burden American consumers, among other measures under consideration.

"The United States will be moving to levy these remedies against nations that sponsor this European-led neocolonial export of global climate regulations," the ministers said in the joint statement.

"We will fight hard to protect our economic interests by imposing costs on countries if they support the NZF.

"Our fellow IMO members should be on notice."