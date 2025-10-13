Bunker Holding Appoints Former Dan-Bunkering Executive as Global Finance Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ulrik Silversparre Bodholdt has been appointed global finance director and leader of Bunker Holding's global business services organisation. Image Credit: Ulrik Silversparre Bodholdt / LinkedIn

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding has appointed the manager of its new global business services organisation.

Ulrik Silversparre Bodholdt has been appointed global finance director and leader of Bunker Holding's global business services organisation, he said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The new director previously served as CFO of Dan-Bunkering from January 2020 to June of this year.

He had earlier worked for Deloitte Danmark from 2011 to 2019.

"As our group continues to evolve, it was the right time to consolidate our operational finance functions across regions as part of our finance transformation and establish a global setup," Bodholdt said in the post.

"This now marks an exciting next step where I look forward to contributing to the development of our organization in Bunker Holding.

"A key focus for me will be delivering on our finance transformation and strengthen collaboration across regions to create even greater impact globally.

"We'll embark on the journey of building a world-class finance organization, grounded in the strength of our 100 talented colleagues across the globe."

Bodholdt will start work in the new role in earnest in January 2026 following a period of parental leave.