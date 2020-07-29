Unblanked Sailings Show Renewed Confidence From Container Lines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container lines are getting more confident about demand in the third quarter. File Image / Pixabay

Container lines have reinstated several previously cancelled journeys scheduled for the third quarter of this year, according to consultancy Sea-Intelligence, in a sign of improving bunker demand and renewed confidence among shipowners.

On the Asia-North America West Coast route, carriers have unblanked 30 sailings in the third quarter, the company said in an emailed statement Tuesday. A further 11 sailings have been reinstated on the Asia-North Europe route.

"On Asia-North America West Coast, the unblanked capacity pushed the overall deployed capacity on the trade lane past the 2019 levels and into a Y/Y growth phase," Sea-Intelligence said.

"From the carriers' deployment considerations, coronavirus is no longer as big a challenge.

"This can either be due to a demand pickup, or an expected pickup in the coming weeks."

Container lines are the biggest consumers of bunker fuel within the shipping industry.