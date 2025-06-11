BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday June 11, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $534.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since May 22.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $0.50/mt to $467/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $1.50/mt to $717/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.17/bl to $66.87/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $512.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $481.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $1.50/mt to $504/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1/mt to $481.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.01/bl from the previous session's close at $66.86/bl as of 6:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt rise in bunker prices.

