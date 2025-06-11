BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $534.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since May 22.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $0.50/mt to $467/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $1.50/mt to $717/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.17/bl to $66.87/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $512.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $481.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $1.50/mt to $504/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1/mt to $481.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.01/bl from the previous session's close at $66.86/bl as of 6:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt rise in bunker prices.