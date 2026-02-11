US Flags Iranian Boarding and Seizure Threat for Its Ships Transiting Hormuz

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US-flagged ships have been advised to stay clear of Iranian territorial waters and report any suspicious activity to US authorities. File Image / Pixabay

The US has issued a warning to US-flagged vessels sailing through the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, citing the risk of being hailed, boarded, detained or seized by Iranian forces.

The Iranian forces have previously used small boats and helicopters during boarding attempts and, in some cases, tried to force ships into Iranian waters, according to an advisory issued by the US Department of Transportation on Monday.

Masters of US-flagged vessels are told to provide basic identification if contacted and state they are operating under international law.

"If Iranian forces seek to board a U.S.-flagged commercial vessel navigating these waters, the vessel's Master should, if the safety of the ship and crew would not be compromised, decline permission to board, noting that the vessel is proceeding in accordance with international law, as reflected in the Law of the Sea Convention," the advisory states.

Ships are also urged to stay clear of Iranian territorial waters where possible, keep AIS switched on, monitor VHF Channel 16 and report any suspicious activity to US and regional maritime security authorities.

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US and an increased military presence in the region amid speculation over possible US strikes.

It also follows a recent incident in which a US-flagged vessel was approached by Iranian gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz last week.