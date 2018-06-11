AISSOT in Iraq: Bunkering Established for Tankers

AISSOT: averaging fifty bunker operations a month (image credit/AISSOT)

Bunkering company Iraqia Shipping Services and Oil Trading (AISSOT) says over a 500 bunkering operations have taken place at Iraqi ports since it started up operations last September.

Demand for bunkering services is primarily from tankers, the company said.

"Customers prefer to take bunkers after crude oil loadings to avoid diversion to other ports for bunkers thereby saving huge costs and time," the company said in a statement.

The company added that it plans to commence berth supplies at Um Qasr Port to cater for box ships and bulkers.

AISSOT is joint-owned by state firm Iraqi Oil Tanker Company and the Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company.