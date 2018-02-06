AISSOT Boosts Bunkering Capability in Iraq, On Track for Monthly Sales of 80,000 mt

AISSOT has now introduced two more new barges in Iraq. File Image / Pixabay

Following the introduction last year of its Iraq-based bunkering operation, Al Iraqia Shipping Services and Oil Trading (AISSOT) has now boosted its bunkering capabilities with the introduction of two new barges.

"With the addition of two more new Barges MT. FLORES and MT. DOLPHIN PRIDE, AISSOT is now operating with four barges at Iraqi ports," a spokesperson for the company told Ship & Bunker.

The four bunkering barges are as follows:

MT. ITHAKI – Capacity 6200 MTs - 5200 MTs FO & 1000 MTs LSMGO

MT. DOLPHIN PRIDE – Capacity 1500 MTs exclusively for Gas Oil

MT. FLORES – Capacity of 10700 MTs FO

MT. SORELLE – Capacity of 10700 MTs FO

“ We are quite excited to have received a positive response of the buyers/traders from all over the world AISSOT

* MT.ITHAKI, MT. FLORES & MT. SORELLE are Sire approved.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, AISSOT completed its first bunkering operation in the country last September.

"Since then the total volume supplied is more than 100 KT, with January volume itself close to 40 KT," the spokesperson said.

"We are quite excited to have received a positive response of the buyers/traders from all over the world and on track to achieve our target of 70,000 – 80,000 MTs per month by June 2018."

Since the launch, Bunker prices in that time have remained competitive to the nearby bunkering hub of Fujairah, the spokesperson noted, with Ship & Bunker data indicting typical discounts of around $10/mt for IFO380 material.

"Soon we will be able to offer Normal MGO DMA at much better prices as we see a lot of potential of Gas Oil business at our ports. Prices of Normal MGO DMA will be quite attractive and it will allow operators to reduce their operating costs," the spokesperson added.

"With the addition of more barges we are flexible and soon will start supply at Umm Qasr berth for Container ships as well."