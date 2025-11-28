Viroque Energy Adds Ecuador to Physical Supply Footprint

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm can now supply HSFO and VLSFO by barge and MGO by truck at four Ecuadorian ports. File Image / Pixabay

Madrid-based Viroque Energy has started physical bunker supply operations in Ecuador.

The firm can now supply HSFO and VLSFO by barge and MGO by truck at the ports of La Libertad, Manta, Guayaquil, and Esmeraldas, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"Expanding into Ecuador widens our reach in the Americas and strengthens our role as a trusted partner in international maritime logistics," Borja Cerrato, a senior bunker trader at Viroque, said in the post.

The company is also a physical supplier in the Iberian Peninsula, covering strategic ports including Bilbao, Motril, Gijon and Seville.

In January it announced it was also setting up physical supply at the port of Cartagena de Indias in Colombia.