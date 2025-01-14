Viroque Energy Launches New Bunkering Service in Colombia

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

The company will supply VLSFO and MGO in Cartagena de Indias. Image Credit: Viroque Energy

International energy firm Viroque Energy has inaugurated a new physical bunker supply operation at the port of Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, marking a significant milestone in its strategic expansion across Latin America.

From now on, the company will supply VLSFO and MGO in Cartagena de Indias, the company told Ship & Bunker this week.

This new initiative highlights the growing importance of the bunker division within the group, following a year since its establishment.

Viroque Energy is strengthening its capabilities in this industry under the leadership of Alvaro Verdú, who serves as head of trading and global operations from its headquarters in Madrid.

"Our integrated logistics coordination in Colombia ensures strict quality parameters, managing the entire process from our production capabilities using a topping unit to final delivery by barge at both anchorage and berth" Verdú told Ship & Bunker.

The company's expansion plans are not limited to Colombia. In Spain, Viroque Energy has recently obtained a license to operate as a physical bunker supplier in Gijón and Bilbao.

The firm is also actively exploring opportunities to extend its services to other ports such as Sevilla, Cádiz, Huelva, Motril, and Alicante, in addition to its current coverage as back-to-back traders worldwide.