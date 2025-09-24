Royal Caribbean Secures Meyer Turku Shipbuilding Slots Through 2036

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal confirms a new cruise ship order and secures shipyard slots into the 2030s. Image Credit: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Group has entered into a framework agreement with Finland's Meyer Turku, guaranteeing shipbuilding slots through 2036.

The deal confirms an order for cruise ship Icon 5, set for delivery in 2028, subject to financing, and adds an option for Icon 7, alongside the previously announced Icon 6.

“As we continue to reimagine the future of vacations, we are excited to continue collaborating with Meyer Turku to grow the Icon Class - a first-of-its-kind series that delivers exceptional vacation experiences - and position us to usher in a new era of innovation that will disrupt the vacation sector through 2036,” Jason Liberty, CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said.

“I am extremely proud of the recognition that these orders bring to the skilled personnel at Meyer Turku and to the Finnish maritime industry expertise,” Casimir Lindholm, CEO at Meyer Turku, said.