BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been dropping all week following the ceasefire in the Middle East. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for a fourth consecutive day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $556/mt on Thursday, remaining at its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $478/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $6.50/mt to $755/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.05/bl to $67.73/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $520/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $6.50/mt to $490.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1.50/mt to $513.50/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $0.50/mt to $480/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.35/bl from the previous session's close at $68.08/bl as of 5:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.64/mt rise in bunker prices.