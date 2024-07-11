BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Rises

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held steady overall on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall as crude futures rose.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $643.50/mt on Wednesday, having reached the lowest level since July 1 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $1.50/mt to $548/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $6/mt to $838.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.42/bl to $85.08/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $6/mt to $628/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $5.50/mt to $577/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $0.50/mt to $633.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $608/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.70/bl from the previous session's close at $85.78/bl as of 6:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.27/mt rise in bunker prices.