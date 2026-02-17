FLEX Commodities Appoints Legal Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anthi S Tsigkou, with more than 15 years of experience in maritime law, has joined the firm as of this month. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities DMCC has hired a general counsel (legal manager) in Dubai, UAE.

Anthi S Tsigkou has joined the firm as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“Bringing more than 15 years of experience in maritime law, shipping finance, compliance, and complex cross-border transactions, Anthi joins us with deep industry expertise and a strong commercial perspective,” FLEX Commodities said in the post.

Tsigkou had last worked for Akron Trade and Transport FZE from August 2022 to this month, serving as a legal executive in the UAE.

She is FLEX Commodities' sixth hire announcement since the start of this year, following the appointments of Panagiotis Bastas, Paras Rastogi, Vaishali Pant, Saurabh Sahni and Akshat Agrawal.

FLEX Commodities was launched in September 2024 by Rakesh Sharma, the former chief operating officer of Oilmar.