FLEX Commodities Appoints Operations Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Akshat Agrawal has joined the company as operations manager as of last month. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired an operations manager in Dubai, UAE.

Akshat Agrawal joined the company as operations manager last month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Agrawal previously worked for Trafigura from May 2018 to October 2025, serving last as a senior operator in Mumbai, India.

“His practical approach, commercial mindset, and execution focus will be a valuable addition as we continue to scale volumes, strengthen operational excellence across our global desks, and expand our physical, on-ground operations in key markets,” FLEX Commodities said in its post.

Agrawal is FLEX Commodities' fifth hire announcement since the start of this year, following the appointments of Panagiotis Bastas, Paras Rastogi, Vaishali Pant and Saurabh Sahni.

FLEX Commodities was launched in September 2024 by Rakesh Sharma, the former chief operating officer of Oilmar.