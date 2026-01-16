FLEX Commodities Hires Sales Manager in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bastas was previously manager of Aurora Marine Fuels's Greece office. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a sales manager for Greece.

Panagiotis Bastas has joined the company as Greece sales manager as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Bastas was previously manager of Aurora Marine Fuels's Greece office since February 2024. He had earlier worked for PMG Holding from 2021 to 2024, and for maritime services company LSS-SAPU from 2015 to 2021.

"Bastas has joined Flex Commodities as Sales Manager – Greece, bringing with him over 15 years of experience in the maritime and commercial space," the company said.

"His strong understanding of the market, combined with a relationship-driven approach, makes him a great addition to the Flex team."