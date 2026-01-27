FLEX Commodities Appoints New Senior Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vaishali Pant has joined the firm after working at Integr8 Fuels for around eight years. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities has added a new senior trader to its team.

Vaishali Pant has joined the firm as of this month, FLEX Commodities said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Pant had previously worked for Integr8 Fuels from January 2018 to January 2026, serving as a senior bunker trader in Mumbai, India.

"With a strong background in bunker trading and solid hands-on experience across the energy and marine fuels space, Vaishali brings deep market knowledge, commercial acumen, and a sharp trading mindset to our growing global platform," FLEX Commodities said.

FLEX Commodities was launched in September 2024 by Rakesh Sharma, the former chief operating officer of Oilmar.