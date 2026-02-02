FLEX Commodities Appoints Team Leader-Indian Ocean Desk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Saurabh Sahni was previously the trading manager at Integr8 Fuels. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a team leader-Indian Ocean desk in Dubai, UAE.

Saurabh Sahni has joined FLEX Commodities as a team leader in Dubai as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Sahni had previously worked for Integr8 Fuels from September 2015 to this month, serving as a trading manager in Mumbai, India.

Sahni is FLEX Commodities' fourth hire announcement since the start of this year, following the appointments of Panagiotis Bastas, Paras Rastogi and Vaishali Pant last month.

"With over a decade of experience in bunker trading and deep, hands-on coverage across the Indian Ocean region, Saurabh brings strong market insight, commercial rigor, and a client-first approach that aligns closely with our growth ambitions," FLEX Commodities said.