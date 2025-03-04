BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 10-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday March 4, 2025

Bunker fuel prices dropped at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking to the lowest level in 10 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $573.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since December 23.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $2/mt to $508/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $771.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.19/bl to $71.62/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $530/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1/mt to $517/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3/mt to $534/mt, and at Houston they sank by $1/mt to $536.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.80/bl from the previous session's close at $70.82/bl as of 8:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.02/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

