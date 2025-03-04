BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 10-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices dropped at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking to the lowest level in 10 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $573.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since December 23.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $2/mt to $508/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $771.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.19/bl to $71.62/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $530/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1/mt to $517/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3/mt to $534/mt, and at Houston they sank by $1/mt to $536.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.80/bl from the previous session's close at $70.82/bl as of 8:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.02/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.