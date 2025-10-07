123Carbon Partners with ZERO44 to Simplify Carbon Tracking in Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The collaboration will help ship operators manage emission savings across regulatory and voluntary markets. Image Credit: 123Carbon

Carbon insetting platform 123Carbon has partnered with CO2 management startup ZERO44 to offer a unified system for tracking and allocating carbon reductions in shipping.

They aim to provide an integrated solution to manage emissions more effectively and determine how to allocate the emission reductions, 123Carbon said in a statement on its website last week.

Under rules like FuelEU Maritime, shipping companies using low-carbon fuels can choose how to handle their emission savings - by using them for compliance, saving them for later, or assigning them to customers who pay for cleaner transport.

By integrating their platforms, the duo will give shipowners and charterers real-time oversight of compliance status and control over how their low-carbon fuel use is allocated.

The solution also aims to prevent double-counting and simplify reporting.

"Shipowners and charterers are under pressure not only to comply with evolving regulations but also to offer low-carbon services to their customers seeking to lower the emissions related to their sea freight-related activities," Jeroen Van Heiningen, founder of 123Carbon, said.

"The partnership between ZERO44 and 123Carbon delivers exactly what the industry needs today," Frederike Hesse, managing director at ZERO44, said.