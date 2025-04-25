Suction Sails Exceed Expectations, Saving 5 Mt/Day of Bunkers: Odfjell

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Even in not-so-great windy conditions, the suction sails from Bound4blue delivered 15-20% energy saving. Image Credit: Odfjell

Norway-based shipping firm Odfjell says its chemical tanker, Bow Olympus, equipped with four 22 m suction sails from Bound4blue, has achieved significant energy savings, surpassing its initial expectations.

During its transatlantic voyage, the Bow Olympus improved energy efficiency by 15-20%, translating to a saving of 5 mt of bunker fuel per day, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"The results have surpassed our expectations," Erik Hjortland, VP Technology at Odfjell, said.

"Even in good, but not perfect, wind conditions, we observed a 15-20% energy-saving effect."

He added that during certain legs of the voyage, the vessel was able to reduce bunker fuel consumption by up to 40%.

The Bow Olympus also used biofuel for the voyage. Combined with wind propulsion from the suction sails, this helped reduce the vessel's GHG intensity by up to 85% compared to voyages using conventional marine fuels.

"We will now drill into the data, assess the lessons learned, and use the experience as a foundation to decide our next steps," Hjortland said.

"There are unknown variables yet to be clarified, such as the impact of varying weather conditions, trade lanes, vessel configurations, etc."