BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices have mostly declined this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global VLSFO prices rising for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $667.50/mt on Tuesday. The G20-HSFO Index rallied by $8/mt to $434/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $19.50/mt to $957.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $2.70bl to $83.69/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices slipped by $2.50/mt to $648.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $15/mt to $583/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5.50/mt to $636/mt and at Houston they jumped by $27.50/mt to $638.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.06/bl at $84.75/bl as of 9:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $7.98/mt rise in bunker prices.