Thun Tankers Takes Delivery of Fourth Gas-Powered Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship with trade within the Gothia Tanker Alliance network. Image Credit: Thun Tankers

Shipping company Thun Tankers has taken delivery of its fourth vessel powered by natural gas.

The 7,999 DWT Thun Empower is the last in a series of four gas-powered tankers built for the company by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit in the Netherlands, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The ship with trade within the Gothia Tanker Alliance network.

"The E-class vessels are a further evolvement of Erik Thun's existing fleet and focus on efficiency, environmental care and customers' needs has been essential when developing the new vessels," the company said in the statement.

"The vessels are built to the absolute latest design meeting and often exceeding existing and forthcoming regulations.

"The new vessels reduced fuel consumption with an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels are a few examples of that."