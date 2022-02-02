Maersk Tankers, Cargill, Mitsui Launch New Shipping Fuel Efficiency Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies have already signed contracts with five shipowners for the new service. Image Credit: Njord

Maersk Tankers, Cargill and Mitsui have joined forces to launch a new fuel-efficiency service for the shipping industry.

The new service, Njord, seeks to bring together shipowners, charterers, technology vendors and financiers closer together to deliver fuel-efficiency improvements and cuts in emissions, Maersk Tankers said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The service will consider a range of energy-saving technologies available to shipping, offer vessel optimisation analysis, design the solutions required and help to implement the changes needed as well as offering financing.

"Njord is part of our work to pioneer and scale solutions to decarbonise shipping – and it has the potential to deliver significant value to shipowners and the environment," Frederik Pind, head of decarbonisation at Maersk Tankers, said in the statement.

"It closes the tech and incentives gap by linking industry players through operational expertise and financial inducements, making it a valuable offering in an otherwise fragmented industry."

The service is designed both for the tramp and liner markets, expecting to deliver annual fuel savings per vessel of 7-16% on average. The companies have already signed contracts with five shipowners for the new service.