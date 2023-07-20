Deal Struck to Transport Green Methanol Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon Sink is one of the firms slated to provide AP Moller-Maersk with green methanol for its fleet. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Methanol producer Carbon Sink has signed a deal with shipping firm Rose Cay Maritime to transport green methanol for use as a bunker fuel.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding seeking to increase green methanol production, transportation, bunkering and storage at ports, Carbon Sink said in a statement on its website this week.

Carbon Sink is one of the firms slated to provide AP Moller-Maersk with green methanol for its fleet, signing a deal in November to sell the container line 100,000 mt/year from its first plant from 2027.

"Rose Cay Maritime is the ideal partner to help Carbon Sink deliver our carbon-neutral fuels to our customers," Steve Meyer, CEO of Carbon Sink, said in the statement.

"Their industry knowledge and leadership in advancing the maritime energy transition will enable us to better serve the market as we expand our production capacity."