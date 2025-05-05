TotalEnergies Taps LR Technology to Reduce Fuel Consumption

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The route optimisation technology demonstrated bunker fuel savings of 725 mt across TotalEnergies’ fleet. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

Energy firm TotalEnergies has teamed up with Lloyd's Register's OneOcean platform to roll out advanced route optimisation technology across its fleet, aiming to boost efficiency and reduce fuel use.

In its initial trial, the technology delivered significant results, saving 725 mt of bunker fuel and cutting 2,256 tonnes of CO2 emissions across the fleet, LR OneOcean said in a statement on its website last week.

The technology integrates expert mariner oversight with sophisticated machine learning-based fuel modelling and hull performance analysis to enhance voyage efficiency and reduce bunker fuel consumption.

The solution leverages high-frequency vessel data alongside noon-reported data—information recorded by the vessel's crew at noon each day regarding position, speed, fuel consumption, and other operational parameters—to build precise fuel consumption models.

By integrating these models with real-time route optimisation insights from the vessel operation team, the system simulates and refines fuel efficiency for each voyage.

This enables TotalEnergies to make data-driven decisions, driving ongoing fuel savings and lower emissions across its fleet.