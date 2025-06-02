BC Petroenergy DMCC Hires Former World Fuel Services Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Notani had previously worked for WFS since June 2014. Image Credit: Dinkar Notani / LinkedIn

Refined products trading firm BC Petroenergy DMCC has hired a former World Fuel Services manager to help drive an expansion in bunkering.

Dinkar Notani has joined the company as lead for the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Notani had previously worked for World Fuel Services since 2014, serving most recently as supply manager for the Middle East.

He had earlier worked for Peninsula from 2012 to 2014 and for BGH Exim Ltd from 2010 to 2012.

"I've joined BC Petroenergy DMCC to lead the development of our Middle East & Indian Subcontinent markets for bunkering and cargos, while also expanding our operations in India," Notani said in the post.

"We now sail from the Indian shores to the Middle Eastern waters — a journey that reflects both our ambition and the exciting opportunities ahead.

"I'm incredibly excited to contribute to BC Petroenergy DMCC's global growth by establishing a strong presence in one of the world's most dynamic energy corridors."