Island Oil Hires Business Development Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Neal Bolton has taken on the role of business development manager at Island Oil as of this month. Image Credit: Neal Bolton / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Island Oil has hired a new business development manager in London.

Neal Bolton has taken on the role of business development manager at Island Oil as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Bolton had previously served as a bunker broker for KPI OceanConnect from August 2020 to February of this year.

He had earlier worked for OceanConnect Marine from 2000 to 2020, for ExxonMobil Marine Fuels from 1999 to 2000 and for Mobil OIl from 1997 to 1999.

Limassol-based Island Oil was founded in 1992, and is the flagship of the Island Oil Holdings group of fuel companies.