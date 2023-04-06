BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices remain lower on average than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices declining for the first in four sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $635.50/mt on Wednesday, its first daily fall since March 30. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3/mt to $516/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $6/mt to $891/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.05/bl to $84.99/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $606/mtl at Rotterdam they were little changed at $588/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $1/mt to $601/mt and at Houston they declined by $4/mt to $607.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.53/bl at $84.46/bl as of 9:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $3.99/mt fall in bunker prices.