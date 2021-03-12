Maersk Plans to Blend Lignin With Methanol to Increase Energy Density

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lignin is a cheap by-product of the paper industry. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, which announced last month that it would be running its first carbon-neutral ship on methanol, is considering blending the fuel with lignin to increase its energy density.

In February Maersk said it would only be buying ships capable of running on zero-carbon fuels from now on, and that it planned to have a 2,000 TEU feeder vessel running on green methanol in 2023.

Methanol's lower energy density than conventional bunkers is a significant disadvantage of the fuel, meaning that much higher quantities are needed for the same propulsion effect.

But Maersk "is working on solutions that allow the ship operator to blend lignin into the methanol, which will give it a much higher energy density," price reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported on Thursday, citing comments from Morten Bo Christiansen, the company's head of decarbonisation.

Lignin is a biopolymer produced as a by-product of the paper industry.