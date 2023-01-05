PS Energy Group Wins ISSC Certification for Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Last year the Maritime and Port Authority in Singapore announced new quality standards for biofuel bunker blends sold in the city-state's waters, and encouraged buyers to seek out products with ISSC certification. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based fuels distributor PS Energy Group has received ISSC certification for its biofuel products.

The certification applies to the firm's biodiesel products that are used in both marine and land-based applications, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The company's biodiesel products are all based on used cooking oil methyl ester.

"This certification shows our strong commitment to supporting the Singapore government's goals towards circular economy," Sean Chua, managing director of PS Energy Group, said in the statement.

"With our biodiesel products, we aim to provide our customers options as well as assurance that they are getting the right product to achieve their goals of reducing their carbon footprint."

