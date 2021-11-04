Proman Stena Bulk to Take on First Methanol-Fuelled Tanker in Q1 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is the first in a series of three 49,900 DWT methanol dual-fuelled tankers being built for Proman Stena Bulk. Image Credit: Proman Stena Bulk

Shipping joint venture Proman Stena Bulk is set to take delivery of its first methanol-fuelled tanker in the first quarter of next year.

The Stena Pro Patria, the first in a series of three 49,900 DWT methanol dual-fuelled tankers being built for Proman Stena Bulk, has been successfully launched and will now see its construction completed on the water before going through sea trials, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The ship is being built at the Guangzhou Shipyard International facility in China.

The vessel will at first run on grey methanol produced from natural gas. Each of the three ships will use about 12,500 mt/year of methanol.

"Proman and Stena Bulk's shared vision is to dramatically accelerate the energy transition in shipping through concrete commitments and tangible action," the company said in the statement.

"Together, we are working to leverage both companies' ambition and expertise to make methanol more widely available to vessel owners around the world and help them to join us on the transition to a cleaner shipping industry."