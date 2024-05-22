Norden Marks First Liftings of B100 Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Norden has announced it has lifted B100 biofuel for the first time in Singapore and Rotterdam.

While trials of biofuel are now commonplace in the industry, Norden has been operating its vessels on biofuel for several years.

During that time it has been involved in a number of notable biofuel trials, including in 2018 a trial of the world's first zero emission "drop-in" HFO equivalent marine biofuel.

Even today, most biofuel being burned is a 24% (B24) or 30% (B30) blend.

While Norden's lifting of B100 is not an industry first, it is considerably less common.

The Singapore B100 stem involved its Panamax vessel NORD TAURUS, a vessel that had recently received ABS' ABS Biofuel-1 notation. The fuel was supplied by Mitsui & Co. Energy Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd. (METS).

The Rotterdam stem invoelde its Capesize NORD STEEL.

"It is a great milestone for DS NORDEN to be able to carry out the first ever B100 bunkering in Singapore, supporting our ambition to decarbonise our customers' supply chains," Henrik Røjel, Head of Decarbonisation & Climate Solutions at NORDEN, said in a note on LinkedIn.

"The week before, we did the first B100 bunkering on our Capesize NORD STEEL in Rotterdam, further adding to our aspirations to be a frontrunner within the decarbonisation of shipping. Thanks to the owner and supplier for a strong collaboration."