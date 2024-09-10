Leonhardt & Blumberg Orders Four Methanol-Ready MR Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery from January 2027. Image Credit: Leonhardt & Blumberg

Germany's Leonhardt & Blumberg has ordered four MR tankers fitted with open-loop scrubbers and suitable for conversion to run on methanol.

The four 49,500 DWT methanol dual-fuel-ready ships will be built by Guangzhou Shipyard International in China, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

The ships are due for delivery from January 2027.

Their design features allow them to transport cargo with less carbon emission, making them more environmentally friendly than standard vessels, and the vessels will comply with Tier III and EEDI Phase 3 standards.

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, driven in large part by the container segment's confidence in it, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.