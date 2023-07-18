IMO Council to Vote on New Secretary General

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The election is taking place at the IMO's headquarters in London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO Council is set to vote on who will become the UN body's next secretary general on Tuesday.

The election is taking place at the IMO's headquarters in London. The decision will be submitted to the Assembly of the IMO for approval later this year.

The current secretary general, Kitack Lim, will step down on December 31 at the end of his term of office.

The organisation said earlier this year that seven member states had nominated candidates. The list is as follows:

Mr. Moin Uddin Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Mr. Suat Hayri Aka (Türkiye)

Mr. Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco (Panama)

Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry (Dominica)

Mrs. Nancy Karigithu (Kenya)

Ms. Minna Kivimäki (Finland)

Mr. Zhang Xiaojie (China)

Lim first took on the role in January 2016, having been elected by the IMO Council in June 2015.