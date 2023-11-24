Singapore's ONE Tries Out Containerised Wind Propulsion Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore-based container line ONE is trying out a containerised wind propulsion system.

The firm has completed a land-based factory test of Econowind's VentoFoil containers, and will now install two of the wind-assisted propulsion devices on its 1,036 TEU feeder vessel the MV Kalamazoo, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Each system can generate up to 400 kW of power, reducing fuel consumption by up to 5%.

The systems adjust automatically for wind speed and direction.

The onboard trial of the systems will run for about six months from January 2024.

"ONE is committed to minimizing our environmental impact and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” Hiroki Tsujii,mManaging director at ONE, said in the statement.

"This trial with Econowind is an important step forward in our efforts to explore innovative and sustainable solutions for the maritime industry."

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are gaining in popularity in the shipping industry as a means of cutting bunker consumption and GHG emissions. The systems are likely to become more widespread once shipping companies start to take on much more expensive alternative bunker fuels, making energy-saving systems more profitable.