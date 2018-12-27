Box Ship Project to Eliminate Emissions, but not Profits

Vessel will use a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. Image Credit: Samskip

Samskip says it is taking the lead role in a project to develop zero emissions box ships it hopes will compete with conventional tonnage when it comes to turning a profit.

Dubbed Project SeaShuttle, the all-electric short-sea vessels are also envisaged to have autonomous operational features and a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

The Norwegian government has awarded €6 million ($6.8 million) to help fund the development of two such vessels.

“What distinguishes this project and will be key to its success is the combination of fuel and technology that will make it cost competitive with existing solutions,” says Are Grathen, MD Samskip Norway.

“With our trusted project partners, we are convinced that such ambitions are realistic.”