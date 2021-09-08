Andreas Chrysostomou Joins Scrubber Advocate Group CSA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Andreas Chrysostomou. Image Credit: CSA

Scrubber advocate group Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA) today has announced Andreas Chrysostomou is joining the organization as Executive Director.

Chrysostomou is well know within the industry, having previously served as Chairman of IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) and Chairman of IMO's Design and Equipment Subcommittee, as well as holding positions with CLIA Europe.

He is currently the Chief Strategy Officer of Tototheo Maritime.

CSA was established in 2018 following a pushback against marine scrubber technology ahead of the introduction of the IMO2020 rule.

"The global shipping industry has arrived at a crossroad where it must decide on how best to transform itself in the face of unprecedented challenges," Chrysostomou said in a written statement today.

"As an international organisation that represents leading shipping companies in emission control efforts, the CSA has proven itself by successfully engaging with international stakeholders on the use and effectiveness of EGCS to achieve shared environmental and sustainability initiatives across all shipping sectors.

"Going forward, I am confident that we will be able to contribute further to the endeavours of the whole maritime community to work towards carbon neutral emissions by 2050."