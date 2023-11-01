BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have advanced this week despite a drop in crude futures. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a second consecutive session despite this week's slump in crude markets.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $674.50/mt on Tuesday, remaining at the highest level since October 24. The G20-HSFO Index lost $1.50/mt to $534/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $6/mt to $934/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.33/bl to $85.02/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $677/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1.50/mt to $604/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6.50/mt to $672/mt, and at Houston they gained $1/mt to $613/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.47/bl at $85.49/bl as of 8:55 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.54/mt rise in bunker prices.